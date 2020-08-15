Belarus Open to Dialogue With EU Despite Sanctions Threat - Foreign Ministry

Belarus wants to maintain channels for dialogue with the European Union, which has moved to impose sanctions on Belarusian officials, its Foreign Ministry spokesman said Saturday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) Belarus wants to maintain channels for dialogue with the European Union, which has moved to impose sanctions on Belarusian officials, its Foreign Ministry spokesman said Saturday.

"Under any conditions and in any situation we want to maintain communication and continue dialogue despite difficulties," Anatoly Glaz told Sputnik.

He said that sanctions, which EU foreign ministers agreed on Friday to impose on people they deem responsible for violence and alleged vote rigging in Belarus, were "the end of politics."

"The key question is whether the EU has a policy with regard to Belarus. We have one. Belarus' foreign policy identifies the EU as a priority," Glaz said.