UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Open To Dialogue With EU Despite Sanctions Threat - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 07:03 PM

Belarus Open to Dialogue With EU Despite Sanctions Threat - Foreign Ministry

Belarus wants to maintain channels for dialogue with the European Union, which has moved to impose sanctions on Belarusian officials, its Foreign Ministry spokesman said Saturday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) Belarus wants to maintain channels for dialogue with the European Union, which has moved to impose sanctions on Belarusian officials, its Foreign Ministry spokesman said Saturday.

"Under any conditions and in any situation we want to maintain communication and continue dialogue despite difficulties," Anatoly Glaz told Sputnik.

He said that sanctions, which EU foreign ministers agreed on Friday to impose on people they deem responsible for violence and alleged vote rigging in Belarus, were "the end of politics."

"The key question is whether the EU has a policy with regard to Belarus. We have one. Belarus' foreign policy identifies the EU as a priority," Glaz said.

Related Topics

Vote European Union Belarus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi University holds virtual graduation cere ..

36 minutes ago

Chief Minister expresses sorrow over loss of lives ..

25 seconds ago

Kamran Bangash acondoles over death of Bukhar Shah ..

27 seconds ago

Duda, Pompeo Call for Cessation of Violence in Bel ..

28 seconds ago

EU Sanctions Against Belarus Will Be Only Individu ..

30 seconds ago

PAL holds programme "Tehreek-e-Azadi and Balochi A ..

33 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.