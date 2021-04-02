Belarus Opens Criminal Case Against Pro-Opposition Ex-Athlete

The Investigative Committee of Belarus started proceedings against retired swimmer Aliaksandra Herasimenia, an Olympic runner-up who founded the opposition Belarus Sports Solidarity Foundation, the committee's press office said on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) The Investigative Committee of Belarus started proceedings against retired swimmer Aliaksandra Herasimenia, an Olympic runner-up who founded the opposition Belarus sports Solidarity Foundation, the committee's press office said on Friday.

"The Investigative Committee's general investigation department has opened a criminal case against Aliaksandra Herasimenia and Aliaksandr Opeykin. According to investigation information, the individuals mentioned above in August 2020 created the so-called 'Belarus Sports Solidarity Foundation,' claiming it aims at providing financial and legal assistance to athletes accused of violating the law of the Republic of Belarus," the committee said in a statement.

According to the press office, Herasimenia, who now lives in Lithuania, and Opeykin "deliberately spread false information about the election campaign [in 2020 in Belarus] and its results as well as the life of society in social, economic, political and cultural spheres.

"

The statement mentions that both individuals urged foreign states and international organizations to undertake measures undermining Belarus' national security.

After Alexander Lukashenko won the presidential elections in August 2020 for the sixth time, Belarus witnessed massive protests by opposition contesting the official results of the election.

In late February Lukashenko said that all Belarusian athletes and coaches must show themselves as patriots. He added that opposition leaders who left the country started "a furious fight abroad," as they need money.