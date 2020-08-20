UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Opens Criminal Case Into Effort To 'seize Power'

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 10:28 PM

Belarus opens criminal case into effort to 'seize power'

Belarus opened a criminal investigation into attempts by the opposition to "seize power" on Thursday as strongman Alexander Lukashenko moved to assert his authority after days of protests over a disputed election

Minsk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Belarus opened a criminal investigation into attempts by the opposition to "seize power" on Thursday as strongman Alexander Lukashenko moved to assert his authority after days of protests over a disputed election.

The ex-Soviet country's authoritarian leader claimed a sixth term after an August 9 ballot that sparked historic protests and a punitive police crackdown that was condemned by European leaders.

Allies of main opposition challenger Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who says the vote was rigged and has demanded Lukashenko step down, this week formed a Coordination Council to oversee efforts for a peaceful transition of power.

The group, whose members include Nobel Prize-winning author and outspoken Lukashenko critic Svetlana Alexievich, called for a new election and talks with the authorities during its first meeting on Wednesday.

Prosecutor General Alexander Konyuk said in a video statement that the Council's creation was unconstitutional and amounted to an attempt to topple Lukashenko's government.

"The creation and activities of such a council are aimed at seizing power," Konyuk said.

He announced that investigators were opening a probe into "calls for actions aimed at undermining national security", a charge that carries a maximum penalty of five years behind bars.

Lukashenko, a former collective farm director, has been in power for 26 years and defied calls to step down even after more than 100,000 people flooded onto the streets of Minsk calling for his resignation.

- EU calls for talks - The 65-year-old authoritarian leader has ordered his security services to clamp down on further unrest and instructed border authorities to shore up defences against arms and money entering the country form abroad.

Related Topics

Election Police Vote Minsk Belarus Money August Border Criminals Government Opposition

Recent Stories

FAB distributes nearly AED4 million as part of COV ..

15 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Securities Market General Index up to 4, ..

15 minutes ago

Emirates to operate special flights to five cities ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Economy, SEDD discuss efforts to incre ..

1 hour ago

AED885 million profits reported by listed investme ..

1 hour ago

Sports fans given September return date by Sturgeo ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.