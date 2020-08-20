Belarus opens criminal case into effort to 'seize power'

Belarus opened a criminal investigation into attempts by the opposition to "seize power" on Thursday as strongman Alexander Lukashenko moved to assert his authority after days of protests over a disputed election

The ex-Soviet country's authoritarian leader claimed a sixth term after an August 9 ballot that sparked historic protests and a punitive police crackdown that was condemned by European leaders.

Allies of main opposition challenger Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who says the vote was rigged and has demanded Lukashenko step down, this week formed a Coordination Council to oversee efforts for a peaceful transition of power.

The group, whose members include Nobel Prize-winning author and outspoken Lukashenko critic Svetlana Alexievich, called for a new election and talks with the authorities during its first meeting on Wednesday.

Prosecutor General Alexander Konyuk said in a video statement that the Council's creation was unconstitutional and amounted to an attempt to topple Lukashenko's government.

"The creation and activities of such a council are aimed at seizing power," Konyuk said.

He announced that investigators were opening a probe into "calls for actions aimed at undermining national security", a charge that carries a maximum penalty of five years behind bars.

Lukashenko, a former collective farm director, has been in power for 26 years and defied calls to step down even after more than 100,000 people flooded onto the streets of Minsk calling for his resignation.

- EU calls for talks - The 65-year-old authoritarian leader has ordered his security services to clamp down on further unrest and instructed border authorities to shore up defences against arms and money entering the country form abroad.