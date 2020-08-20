Belarus opens criminal case into opposition council

Belarus has opened a criminal investigation into attempts by the opposition to "seize power" after President Alexander Lukashenko's opponents created a Coordination Council to oversee a peaceful transition following disputed elections

"The creation and activities of such a council are aimed at seizing power and undermining the national security of Belarus," Prosecutor General Alexander Konyuk said in a video statement, adding that its establishment was "unconstitutional".