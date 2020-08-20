Belarus' Prosecutor General's Office has opened a criminal case over the creation of the opposition's Coordination Council for transfer of power, Prosecutor General Alexander Konyuk said on Thursday

"The creation of the Coordination Council and its activities are aimed at seizing power and doing damage to the national security of the Republic of Belarus. Therefore, a criminal case was opened under Article 361 of the Criminal Code," Konyuk said, as quoted by Sputnik Belarus.

Convicts under this article can face up to five years of imprisonment.