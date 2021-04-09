Belarus Opens Criminal Probe Into WWII Genocide - Prosecutor General

UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Prosecutor General Andrei Shved announced on Friday that he was opening a criminal probe into genocide of the local population in the years of World War II

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Belarusian Prosecutor General Andrei Shved announced on Friday that he was opening a criminal probe into genocide of the local population in the years of World War II.

Last month, Shved said following talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that the prosecutor's office had plans to initiate a case over the genocide of the Belarusian people during the war and also seek extradition of some of the criminals in line with international agreements.

"I have initiated a criminal case to investigate the genocide of the Belarusian population in order to achieve social and historical justice, eliminate blind spots in the history, and strengthen the constitutional order and the national security," Shved told reporters.

