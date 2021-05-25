Belarus opposition calls for more pressure after plane arrest

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Belarus's opposition called Tuesday for more pressure on strongman Alexander Lukashenko as Europe moved to cut air links with the country over the extraordinary diversion of an airliner and arrest of a dissident on board

Minsk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Belarus's opposition called Tuesday for more pressure on strongman Alexander Lukashenko as Europe moved to cut air links with the country over the extraordinary diversion of an airliner and arrest of a dissident on board.

The forced landing of the Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius on Sunday and arrest of opposition journalist Roman Protasevich sparked an international outcry and calls for tough action against the longtime Belarusian leader.

European Union leaders took a first step on Monday, agreeing at a summit to ban Belarusian airlines from the bloc and calling on EU-based carriers not to fly over its airspace.

Exiled opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya urged the international community to go further in isolating the regime.

In a call with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Tikhanovskaya asked the United States to "isolate the regime and pressure it through sanctions", she said on Twitter.

In a separate post on her Telegram channel, Tikhanovskaya, who lives in Lithuania, said she asked for the opposition to be invited to next month's G7 summit in Britain.

"The situation with the hijacking of the plane cannot be considered separately from other repressions and flagrant violations of human rights in Belarus," she said.

EU leaders on Monday warned they would adopt further "targeted economic sanctions" against the Belarusian authorities to add to the 88 regime figures and seven companies already on a blacklist over a crackdown on opposition.

The UN rights office also demanded the immediate release of Protasevich and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega, who was also arrested.