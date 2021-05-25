UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Opposition Calls For More Pressure After Plane Arrest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 seconds ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 03:12 PM

Belarus opposition calls for more pressure after plane arrest

Belarus's opposition called Tuesday for more pressure on strongman Alexander Lukashenko as Europe moved to cut air links with the country over the extraordinary diversion of an airliner and arrest of a dissident on board

Minsk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Belarus's opposition called Tuesday for more pressure on strongman Alexander Lukashenko as Europe moved to cut air links with the country over the extraordinary diversion of an airliner and arrest of a dissident on board.

The forced landing of the Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius on Sunday and arrest of opposition journalist Roman Protasevich sparked an international outcry and calls for tough action against the longtime Belarusian leader.

European Union leaders took a first step on Monday, agreeing at a summit to ban Belarusian airlines from the bloc and calling on EU-based carriers not to fly over its airspace.

Exiled opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya urged the international community to go further in isolating the regime.

In a call with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Tikhanovskaya asked the United States to "isolate the regime and pressure it through sanctions", she said on Twitter.

In a separate post on her Telegram channel, Tikhanovskaya, who lives in Lithuania, said she asked for the opposition to be invited to next month's G7 summit in Britain.

"The situation with the hijacking of the plane cannot be considered separately from other repressions and flagrant violations of human rights in Belarus," she said.

EU leaders on Monday warned they would adopt further "targeted economic sanctions" against the Belarusian authorities to add to the 88 regime figures and seven companies already on a blacklist over a crackdown on opposition.

The UN rights office also demanded the immediate release of Protasevich and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega, who was also arrested.

Related Topics

United Nations Europe Twitter Sofia Athens Vilnius Belarus United States Lithuania Sunday Post From Opposition

Recent Stories

China doubles down efforts on virtual currency reg ..

4 seconds ago

DP World, UAE Region to expand energy efficiency c ..

27 minutes ago

Body of a Girl recovers from Rohri canal

8 seconds ago

DC reviews arrangements to launch "Khidmat ap ki d ..

10 seconds ago

S. Korea reports 4 breakthrough COVID-19 infection ..

12 seconds ago

UN demands Belarus free journalist held after forc ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.