Belarus Opposition Candidates Join Efforts Ahead of Presidential Election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The campaign office of Belarus opposition presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya will join forces with the teams of Viktor Babariko, the former head of Belgazprombank, and Valery Tsapkalo, the former ambassador to the United States, who were refused to be registered as candidates, with the aim to ensure a fair presidential election

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) The campaign office of Belarus opposition presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya will join forces with the teams of Viktor Babariko, the former head of Belgazprombank, and Valery Tsapkalo, the former ambassador to the United States, who were refused to be registered as candidates, with the aim to ensure a fair presidential election.

The three politicians adopted a joint statement following their meeting on Thursday.

"We are uniting forces ... We will hold a repeated fair election after August 9, 2020," the statement released by Babariko's press service read.

According to the statement, the efforts are based on five principles of the general election campaign. The politicians, in particular, intend to "urge voters to come to the polls on August 9, 2020 and vote," and they will also inform voters "about the necessity to protect their vote in various ways."