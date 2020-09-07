Belarus' Opposition Coordination Council Keeps Trying to Establish Contact With Kremlin

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) The coordination council of the Belarusian opposition continues its attempts to establish contact with the Russian government, Pavel Latushko, a member of the council's presidium, told Sputnik on Monday.

"We are interested in this dialogue with the Russian Federation ... We keep trying to establish such contacts," Latushko said.

The politician stressed the coordination council's desire to communicate with "representatives of the Kremlin."

"We assume it is necessary to have dialogue with the majority of the society, which does reveal its stand and its approaches. As a result, the government in Belarus will change really soon, as it serves Russia's interests, to establish dialogue with the majority of the Belarusian society, not just the government, which terminates its mission," Latushko explained.