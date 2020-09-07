UrduPoint.com
Belarus Opposition Coordination Council Seeks To Establish Contacts With Russia, US

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 seconds ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 07:00 PM

Belarus Opposition Coordination Council Seeks to Establish Contacts With Russia, US

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) The Belarusian opposition-led Coordination Council will further maintain dialogue with the European Union and seeks to initiate contacts with Russia and the US, as it is planning to expand its international activity, Pavel Latushko, a member of the council's presidium, who earlier left Belarus for Warsaw to participate in an international event and visit the Foreign Ministry, said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Latushko told Sputnik that the council was interested in dialogue with Moscow and continued its attempts to establish contact with the Russian government. In late August, the opposition figure also said that the council was ready for talks with Russia at any level.

"We are planning to enhance the Coordination Council's international activity so that hundreds of thousands of Belarusians that took to the streets in Belarusian cities [for protests] do not feel they are abandoned by the international community .

.. We plan to maintain contacts with the EU, we will initiate contact with Russia and the US as well," Latushko told reporters.

Meanwhile, the Coordination Council said in a statement that it expected from the Belarusian authorities guarantees for free return of its members, including Latushko, Olga Kovalkova and former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya to the country.

In addition, the council demanded the release of Maria Kolesnikova, Anton Rodnenkov, Ivan Kravtsov, who are currently impossible to reach, and Lilia Vlasova, who was taken into custody for taking part in an unauthorized protest.

The council was set up by opposition members who reject the results of the recent presidential election. State prosecutors launched a case against the council, suggesting that it could harm the country's security. Meanwhile, the council says its goals and methods comply with the country's constitution.

