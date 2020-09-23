UrduPoint.com
Belarus' Opposition Council Calls For Indefinite Protests After Lukashenko's Inauguration

The Belarusian opposition coordination council demands a new presidential election and calls for indefinite protests, Pavel Latushko, a member of the council's presidium, said on Wednesday, commenting on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's inauguration

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) The Belarusian opposition coordination council demands a new presidential election and calls for indefinite protests, Pavel Latushko, a member of the council's presidium, said on Wednesday, commenting on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's inauguration.

"Today, we witnessed an unprecedented situation. The outgoing president, who claims he has secured over 80 percent of the vote in the election, conducted a special self-inauguration operation ... We will never accept falsification, we demand a new election! We are calling on everyone to launch indefinite act of rebellion!" Latushko said in a statement, released by the opposition council.

