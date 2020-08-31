The Coordination Council of Belarus, an opposition body, confirmed on Monday that a member of its presidium was detained in Minsk ahead of a meeting

"Lilia Vlasova, a member of the council's presidium, was detained today... She was summoned to the central police department in Minsk at 3 p.m. for taking part in an unauthorized protest," a council spokesperson told Sputnik.

Vlasova is being held by the Financial Investigations Department of the State Control Committee, the country's main audit authority, according to the spokesperson.

Vlasova's fellow council member Pavel Latushko wrote about her arrest on Telegram earlier in the day. He said her home had been searched.

The council was created in the wake of the August 9 presidential election to oversee the transfer of power in Belarus, after the opposition rejected the reelection of incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko for a sixth term. The chief prosecutor's office opened a criminal probe into the council over national security concerns.