UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Opposition Council Confirms Presidium Member Vlasova's Arrest In Minsk

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 09:09 PM

Belarus Opposition Council Confirms Presidium Member Vlasova's Arrest in Minsk

The Coordination Council of Belarus, an opposition body, confirmed on Monday that a member of its presidium was detained in Minsk ahead of a meeting

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) The Coordination Council of Belarus, an opposition body, confirmed on Monday that a member of its presidium was detained in Minsk ahead of a meeting.

"Lilia Vlasova, a member of the council's presidium, was detained today... She was summoned to the central police department in Minsk at 3 p.m. for taking part in an unauthorized protest," a council spokesperson told Sputnik.

Vlasova is being held by the Financial Investigations Department of the State Control Committee, the country's main audit authority, according to the spokesperson.

Vlasova's fellow council member Pavel Latushko wrote about her arrest on Telegram earlier in the day. He said her home had been searched.

The council was created in the wake of the August 9 presidential election to oversee the transfer of power in Belarus, after the opposition rejected the reelection of incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko for a sixth term. The chief prosecutor's office opened a criminal probe into the council over national security concerns.

Related Topics

Election Protest Police Minsk Belarus August Criminals Opposition P

Recent Stories

ERC medical aid aircraft arrives in Damascus to he ..

26 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

26 minutes ago

Minsk Will Have to Respond to Baltic States' Sanct ..

2 minutes ago

Roughly 6,000 Russian Servicemen Complete Military ..

2 minutes ago

More rain predicted for Peshawar division during n ..

2 minutes ago

Canada Agrees in Principle With US Biotech Firm to ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.