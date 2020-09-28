UrduPoint.com
Belarus Opposition Council Member Alexievich Leaves For Germany - Aide

Belarusian writer Svetlana Alexievich, a Nobel Literature Prize winner and a member of the opposition Coordination Council's presidium, has left for Germany, her aide Tatyana told Belarusian news portal tut.by on Monday, stressing this is not related to the criminal case against the council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) Belarusian writer Svetlana Alexievich, a Nobel Literature prize winner and a member of the opposition Coordination Council's presidium, has left for Germany, her aide Tatyana told Belarusian news portal tut.by on Monday, stressing this is not related to the criminal case against the council.

"Why should Svetlana Alexandrovna leave the country forever? This is not true. She has left due to her personal affairs.

She has some meetings planned, a book fair in Sweden, she will be receiving an award in Sicily," Tatyana said.

When asked if Alexievich has decided to emigrate in light of the criminal case, the aide said "of course not."

"She has left to focus on some personal and literary affairs. This is her normal life. She could not leave earlier because of her health condition. When is she coming back? Everything depends on how the situation develops and on her health," Tatyana explained.

