Belarus Opposition Council Member Says Country Should Stick to Friendship With Russia

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) While Belarusians fear unification with Russia and want their country to be sovereign, it is still necessary for Minsk to maintain friendly relations with Moscow, a member of the Belarusian opposition's Coordination Council Sergey Dylevsky told Sputnik.

"People have such sentiments ” some fears that Russia may venture into the territory of Belarus. I also think that joining Russia would be a bad idea, we must be a sovereign state," Dylevsky said, adding that at the same time, the country should keep "good-neighborly, friendly" relations with Russia.

The opposition figure noted that Russia accounts for 75-80 percent of Belarus' economic ties and suspending them would only harm the country.

In addition, according to Dylevsky, there are no anti-Russian sentiments within Belarusian society but rather concerns about the current situation.

Belarus has been in a protracted political crisis accompanied by weeks of nationwide protests following the presidential election, as a result of which leader Alexander Lukashenko was elected for his sixth consecutive term. The opposition did not recognize the results and established the Coordination Council to carry out a peaceful transition of power. In response, the Belarusian authorities launched proceedings against the council, dubbing it unconstitutional and suggesting that it could harm national security.

To date, all members of the opposition coordination council have been detained, arrested or are abroad, except for Belarusian writer Svetlana Alexievich, a recipient of the Nobel prize in Literature.