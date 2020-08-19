Belarus Opposition Council Seeks No Change in Foreign Policy, Constitutional Order

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The Belarusian opposition coordination council for the transfer of power does not seek to reform the country's constitutional and foreign policy system, according to a resolution approved at a meeting on Wednesday.

"The coordination council aims to find ways to overcome the political crisis in the Republic of Belarus and ensure harmony in society on the basis of the constitution. The coordination council does not aim to change the constitutional system and foreign policy system," the resolution read.

It added that numerous violations of electoral legislation were recorded during the August 9 presidential election and that more than 7,000 citizens had been detained and arrested for political reasons.

"Law enforcement agencies used unacceptable violence against the protesters, which led to human casualties. The detainees were tortured. People have lost confidence in the current government and are demanding its resignation. Many foreign states did not recognize the results of the presidential election in the Republic of Belarus," the resolution said.

The council also urged the incumbent authorities to start immediate negotiations.

"The coordination council believes that the only way to overcome the political crisis is to immediately start negotiations and develop mechanisms to restore the rule of law and hold new elections," Olga Kovalkova, candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya's ally, told reporters.

Belarus plunged into protests after the presidential election results showed longtime President Alexander Lukashenko win over 80 percent of the vote to claim a sixth term as president. The opposition, coalesced around unlikely contender Tikhanovskaya, disputed the result and has been taking to the streets daily since.

Early into the rallies, the security forces utilized tear gas, water cannons, stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters, but the heavy use of force has since subsided.

According to official data, more than 6,700 people were detained in the early days of the unrest. Hundreds of others have been injured during the riots, including more than 150 law enforcement officers, and three protesters have died