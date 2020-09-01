(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) The Belarusian Coordination Council, an opposition body seeking to seize control from President Alexander Lukashenko, is planning to create a social movement to hold negotiations with the country's authorities, Pavel Latushka, a member of the council's presidium, said on Monday.

"It seems to me at the moment that the time to create a social movement on the basis of the Coordination Council has come. Very often the question of the Coordination Council's legitimacy is raised. We should probably start thinking about creating a public movement, legally established and registered, to which representatives of various strata of society, social groups ... would come in to show the authorities that there are things to talk about," Latushka said at a press conference.

The member of the opposition council noted that he was constantly reproached about the body's illegitimacy and that he represented "a mob of marginalized people."

Latushka went on to say that many Belarusians expected the Kremlin to speak out in support of the Coordination Council.

"Many of the Belarusians looked to the East [Russia] and expected that there would be some reaction from the Kremlin, or there would be some reaction from Russia in support of this particular social movement. There is such a reaction ” but there is for sure no support," the opposition figure said.

Meanwhile, the Coordination Council's Presidium member, lawyer Maxim Znak, said that the opposition was ready to discuss the constitutional reform with the government.

Earlier in the day, the Belta news agency reported, citing Lukashenko, that the draft of the renewed Belarusian constitution would be submitted for public consultations and a referendum.

"We do not know what kind of reform we are talking about, but we have been talking about it since 2016. Today we heard information that there is already a third version of the [Belarusian draft] constitution. If we know which version of the constitution is planned to be adopted, then we can discuss what problems it can solve. But, most likely, this will not be the constitutional reform that the presidential candidates spoke about during their campaign," Znak told reporters.

Nikolai Latyshenok, an aide to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, said on Sunday that the authorities would not engage in negotiations with the opposition, adding that the government would only talk to initiative groups.

The Coordination Council was created in the wake of the August 9 presidential election to oversee the transfer of power in Belarus, after the opposition rejected the reelection of incumbent President Lukashenko for the sixth term. The chief prosecutor's office opened a criminal probe into the council over national security concerns.

At the moment, according to Znak, there are 4,100 members in the Coordination Council and over 10,000 pending applications.

While electoral authorities maintain that Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition insists that his key contender, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election. Opposition figures also accuse the security forces of resorting to excessive violence during the protests.