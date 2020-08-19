Belarus' Opposition Council Sees Russia as Mediator in Talks With Authorities - Member

The Belarusian opposition's coordination council believes that the European Union and Russia should be mediators in its negotiations with the country's authorities, Pavel Latushka, a member of the council, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) The Belarusian opposition's coordination council believes that the European Union and Russia should be mediators in its negotiations with the country's authorities, Pavel Latushka, a member of the council, said on Tuesday.

"The role of our neighbors, Russia and the European Union, is essential here ... We are interested in these esteemed partners expressing their advice and mediation between the society, which will, to some extent, represent the coordination council, and the authorities," Latushka, who is the former director of the Janka Kupala National Theater, said at a press conference.

According to the opposition figure, this is in the interests of both Moscow and Brussels.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who ran for the Belarusian presidency against incumbent Alexander Lukashenko, and who is now in Lithuania, initiated the creation of the coordination council last week to ensure the transfer of power, stressing that she is ready for dialogue.

Tikhanovskaya's ally, Olga Kovalkova, has said that the body would consist of 70 people, including Svetlana Alexievich, the winner of the 2015 Nobel prize for literature. Lukashenko has, in turn, said that the Belarusian opposition created this council to "lull" the security forces and seize power.

Belarus plunged into protests after the election results showed Lukashenko win 80.1 percent of the vote, and Tikhanovskaya challenged the outcome. During the first days of the unrest, police used force against protesters, which resulted in mass detentions and injuries on both sides. Security forces have since softened the response and started releasing those detained en masse. There have been also two fatalities in the unrest.