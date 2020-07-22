Belarus Opposition Decries Cutback of Observers at Presidential Election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The Right to Choose movement of Belarusian opposition organizations has called upon the country's electoral authorities on Wednesday to cancel the newly-imposed limit on the number of domestic observers during the upcoming presidential vote.

Earlier in the day, the Belarusian Central Election Commission (CEC) announced that monitoring at each polling station will be limited to five Belarusian observers on the main day of voting, August 9, and three observers on days of early-bird voting, from August 4-8, citing coronavirus-related public health safety provision.

"The CEC's decision on limiting the number of observers contradicts the Belarusian constitution and the fundamental principles of free and democratic elections. We suggest to cancel the limit on the number of observers," the opposition movement said in a statement.

The movement further expressed concerns about the elections in Belarus 'turning into a completely closed, backroom process." They proposed that the CEC arrange polling stations in more spacious venues or tents so that all aspiring observers have a chance to monitor the vote without violating social distancing.

The statement also urged the electoral authorities to release the full list of observers who got accreditation in the early stages of the campaign, estimated to be roughly 43,000 people.

Maria Kolesnikova, a member of campaign of Belarusian opposition candidate Viktor Babariko who ended up not let run in the presidential race, called upon people to monitor the vote anyways, even if it means outside the polling stations.

"We have urged and continue to urge all active citizens of Belarus, who believe that their voice must be accounted, to become observers. Notwithstanding the CEC's limit on the number of observers, we still urge people [to carry out monitoring]. Observers can be both inside and outside [polling stations]," Kolesnikova told the tut.by news portal.

She said the key purpose of it would be to monitor the voter turnout, as "decreasing or increasing the voter turnout is one of the manipulation tools that those in power might use to their advantage."

The wife of Valery Tsepkalo, another opposition candidate who was banned from running in the election, Veronika Tsepkalo, called upon people to wear white bracelets ” the commonly accepted token of being against the incumbent government of Aleksander Lukashenko ” to "make them see how many people in Belarus want change."

The Right to Choose campaign unites eight opposition parties, including the Belarusian Popular Front Party, the Belarusian Christian Democracy, the Belarusian Social-Democratic Party "Hramada," the "For Freedom" Movement, the United Civil Party, the Greens, the Party of Freedom and Progress and the Belarusian Trade Union of Radio-Electronic Industry.