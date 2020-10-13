Belarus' Opposition Figure Dylevsky Fled to Warsaw Out of Safety Concerns - Babariko

Sergei Dylevsky, a member of the presidium of the Belarusian opposition coordination council, had to flee to the Polish capital of Warsaw due to personal safety concerns, the office of ex-Belarusian presidential candidate Viktor Babariko said on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Sergei Dylevsky, a member of the presidium of the Belarusian opposition coordination council, had to flee to the Polish capital of Warsaw due to personal safety concerns, the office of ex-Belarusian presidential candidate Viktor Babariko said on Tuesday.

Until now, Dylevsky was the only member of the coordination council presidium who did not leave Belarus and was not jailed. He previously served a sentence for an administrative violation. Other members of the presidium are either abroad or in custody.

"Sergei Dylevsky, a member of the coordination council presidium, is currently in Warsaw. He was forced to leave Belarus out of safety concerns," Babariko's office wrote on Telegram.