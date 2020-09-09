Belarus Opposition Figure Latushko to Meet With German, Czech, Swedish Foreign Ministers

Pavel Latushko, a member of the Belarusian opposition coordination council, told Sputnik on Wednesday that he planned to soon hold talks with the foreign ministers of Germany, the Czech Republic, Austria and Sweden

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Pavel Latushko, a member of the Belarusian opposition coordination council, told Sputnik on Wednesday that he planned to soon hold talks with the foreign ministers of Germany, the Czech Republic, Austria and Sweden.

"I will go to Berlin, then Prague, Vienna and Stockholm," Latushko told Sputnik via the phone,

The politician added that he planned meetings with German, Czech, Austrian and Swedish "foreign ministers" and "other officials."