Belarus' Opposition Figure Tsepkalo Announces Start of Public Democratic Forum

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) Valery Tsepkalo, a former contender for the Belarusian presidency, has announced the start of the public democratic forum that will be held online in response to Minsk's decision to convene the All-Belarusian People's Assembly, Tsepkalo's press secretary Alexey Urban said on Wednesday.

In late December, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree to convene the All-Belarusian People's Assembly in Minsk on February 11 and 12, which would focus on the issues regarding the social, political and economic development of the country in 2021-2025.

"Valery Tsepkalo has announced the holding of the Belarusian democratic forum designed to unit all sound forces in constitutional reforms as a reasonable alternative of the popular majority in response to ... the all-Belarusian assembly," Urban said.

The press secretary noted that Tsepkalo had initiated the creation of an online platform where everyone could participate in the public discussion concerning the future of Belarus.

"As for today, we have brought one of the most important issues up for discussion - the state government. We invite [everyone] to get acquainted with the materials, which already exist and describe the types of state government ... express your opinion and discuss all the risks related to these systems of government," Urban said.

The press secretary added that in the near future "transparent round tables" would be arranged within the forum to "involve Belarusians in making the future decision as much as possible."

In July, Tsepkalo fled Belarus due to fear of being persecuted in relation to the August 9 presidential election. Tsepkalo's bid to register as a presidential candidate was rejected by the election watchdog. He is currently facing a criminal case in Belarus over alleged bribery.