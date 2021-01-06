UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus' Opposition Figure Tsepkalo Announces Start Of Public Democratic Forum

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

Belarus' Opposition Figure Tsepkalo Announces Start of Public Democratic Forum

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) Valery Tsepkalo, a former contender for the Belarusian presidency, has announced the start of the public democratic forum that will be held online in response to Minsk's decision to convene the All-Belarusian People's Assembly, Tsepkalo's press secretary Alexey Urban said on Wednesday.

In late December, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree to convene the All-Belarusian People's Assembly in Minsk on February 11 and 12, which would focus on the issues regarding the social, political and economic development of the country in 2021-2025.

"Valery Tsepkalo has announced the holding of the Belarusian democratic forum designed to unit all sound forces in constitutional reforms as a reasonable alternative of the popular majority in response to ... the all-Belarusian assembly," Urban said.

The press secretary noted that Tsepkalo had initiated the creation of an online platform where everyone could participate in the public discussion concerning the future of Belarus.

"As for today, we have brought one of the most important issues up for discussion - the state government. We invite [everyone] to get acquainted with the materials, which already exist and describe the types of state government ... express your opinion and discuss all the risks related to these systems of government," Urban said.

The press secretary added that in the near future "transparent round tables" would be arranged within the forum to "involve Belarusians in making the future decision as much as possible."

In July, Tsepkalo fled Belarus due to fear of being persecuted in relation to the August 9 presidential election. Tsepkalo's bid to register as a presidential candidate was rejected by the election watchdog. He is currently facing a criminal case in Belarus over alleged bribery.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Minsk Belarus February July August December Criminals All Government

Recent Stories

Tolerance an essential ethical value for human dev ..

18 minutes ago

Slow pace of privatisation irking IMF: Mian Zahid ..

19 minutes ago

I. A. Rehman Research Grant awarded to Farieha Azi ..

22 minutes ago

Egyptian legend Mahmoud El Khatib visits Dubai Spo ..

27 minutes ago

Sugar price reaches to Rs95 per kg in Punjab

29 minutes ago

A statistical review of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-2 ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.