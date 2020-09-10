UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Opposition Figure Urges Probe Into 'abduction'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 07:14 PM

Belarus opposition figure urges probe into 'abduction'

Belarusian opposition figure Maria Kolesnikova on Thursday called for security officers to face criminal charges for abduction and death threats after she disappeared and was imprisoned

Minsk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Belarusian opposition figure Maria Kolesnikova on Thursday called for security officers to face criminal charges for abduction and death threats after she disappeared and was imprisoned.

The 38-year-old activist helped spearhead a protest movement after strongman Alexander Lukashenko claimed to have defeated political novice Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and won re-election with 80 percent of the vote last month.

In extracts from a statement she gave to lawyers from a Minsk jail, Kolesnikova said officers from the KGB security service and organised crime police abducted her and pressured her to leave with threats of violence.

"They said that if I didn't leave Belarus voluntarily, they'd take me out anyway, alive or in pieces," she said.

"They also threatened to jail me for up to 25 years." Her statement gave Names and ranks of the officers responsible, her lawyer said.

Relatives only learnt of Kolesnikova's imprisonment Wednesday following her Monday disappearance.

Her allies said she foiled an attempt to force her across the border into Ukraine by ripping up her passport.

"After the KGB officers realised I wouldn't leave Belarus voluntarily, they put a sack on my head, pushed me into a minibus and drove me to the Belarus-Ukraine border," Kolesnikova's statement said.

"After I ripped up my passport, making it impossible for me to enter Ukraine, they put me back in the minibus," she added, after which she was held by border guards and jailed.

Her lawyer submitted a formal request to the head of the Investigative Committee to open a criminal case over abduction, unlawful imprisonment and threats of murder.

Kolesnikova is the most prominent opposition figure still in Belarus as the authorities have pressured many into leaving, including Tikhanovskaya, who was given shelter by EU member Lithuania.

Belarus has claimed that Kolesnikova was detained while attempting to flee into Ukraine by car with two other opposition figures, who themselves did cross the border.

She has been jailed along with another opposition activist, lawyer Maxim Znak, on suspicion of calling for "action aimed at harming national security."Lukashenko on Thursday vowed that he would never stand down despite weeks of mass protests against his rule.

"People often reproach me, saying 'he won't give up power'. They're right to reproach me. The people didn't elect me for that," he said.

Related Topics

Murder Protest Police Ukraine Vote Jail Lawyers Threatened Car Minsk Belarus Lithuania Border Criminals From Opposition

Recent Stories

SCI donates AED5 million to Al Qassimi Hospital

48 seconds ago

UAE uniquely poised to capitalise on advertising o ..

16 minutes ago

ADP begins implementing vehicle impoundment law

46 minutes ago

Drama serial "Jalan" banned

1 hour ago

US Posts 884,000 Weekly Jobless Claims For Week to ..

2 minutes ago

Man killed in road accident

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.