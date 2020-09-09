Belarus' Opposition Figures Rodnenkov, Kravtsov Plan to Return to Minsk From Kiev

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Anton Rodnenkov, a member of the Belarusian opposition coordination council, said on Wednesday that he and his ally, Ivan Kravtsov, planned to returned to Minsk and would hold some meetings in the Ukrainian capital prior to that.

Rodnenkov and Kravtsov fled to Ukraine on Tuesday, while Maria Kolesnikova, a member of the council's presidium, was detained on the border while attempting to cross it.

"Of course, we have plans to return to Belarus ... We are now trying to reach agreements with our guys in Minsk, we maintain contact, and we will soon hold several meetings with the guys who help us here in Kiev.

After that, we will get in touch with some other of our teams in other cities. We plan to come back to Minsk within around two weeks, since this is where we work most efficiently, this is where our permanent team is, this is the place where we want to be," Rodnenkov said, as aired by the Ukraine 24 broadcaster.

The politician added that he and Kravtsov had not held any meetings with Ukrainian politicians and had no relevant plans.

Kravtsov, in turn, expressed the belief that returning to the Belarusian capital would not be "quite safe," but said they would still prepare for that.