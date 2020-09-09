UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus' Opposition Figures Rodnenkov, Kravtsov Plan To Return To Minsk From Kiev

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 11:30 AM

Belarus' Opposition Figures Rodnenkov, Kravtsov Plan to Return to Minsk From Kiev

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Anton Rodnenkov, a member of the Belarusian opposition coordination council, said on Wednesday that he and his ally, Ivan Kravtsov, planned to returned to Minsk and would hold some meetings in the Ukrainian capital prior to that.

Rodnenkov and Kravtsov fled to Ukraine on Tuesday, while Maria Kolesnikova, a member of the council's presidium, was detained on the border while attempting to cross it.

"Of course, we have plans to return to Belarus ... We are now trying to reach agreements with our guys in Minsk, we maintain contact, and we will soon hold several meetings with the guys who help us here in Kiev.

After that, we will get in touch with some other of our teams in other cities. We plan to come back to Minsk within around two weeks, since this is where we work most efficiently, this is where our permanent team is, this is the place where we want to be," Rodnenkov said, as aired by the Ukraine 24 broadcaster.

The politician added that he and Kravtsov had not held any meetings with Ukrainian politicians and had no relevant plans.

Kravtsov, in turn, expressed the belief that returning to the Belarusian capital would not be "quite safe," but said they would still prepare for that.

Related Topics

Ukraine Minsk Kiev Belarus Border Opposition

Recent Stories

PM Praised Huawei's Support in Creating Skillful I ..

7 minutes ago

UAE Press: Frontline workers recognised and reward ..

45 minutes ago

Coalition Forces intercept Houthi drone targetting ..

46 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 9 September 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed to lead State delegation to sig ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.