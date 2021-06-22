Belarus opposition head hails 'powerful' joint sanctions: AFP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Monday said coordinated sanctions from the West sent a "powerful" signal to the regime of President Alexander Lukashenko

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Monday said coordinated sanctions from the West sent a "powerful" signal to the regime of President Alexander Lukashenko.

"It's a clear message to the regime that we are continuing to work together against human rights violence, against lawlessness," Tikhanovskaya said in an interview with AFP in Brussels, adding that "sanctions are more powerful when they are united".