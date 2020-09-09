UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Opposition Lawyer Detained By 'masked Men'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 12:51 PM

Belarus opposition lawyer detained by 'masked men'

One of the last remaining members of the Belarusian opposition's Coordination Council at large, lawyer Maxim Znak, was detained by masked men on Wednesday, his colleagues said

Minsk (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :One of the last remaining members of the Belarusian opposition's Coordination Council at large, lawyer Maxim Znak, was detained by masked men on Wednesday, his colleagues said.

Znak, who had worked as a lawyer for jailed presidential hopeful Viktor Babaryko, had been due to participate in a video call but did not show up, instead sending the word "masks" to the group, Babaryko's press service said.

It said a witness had also seen Znak, 39, being led down the street near his offices by several men in civilian clothes and wearing masks.

Related Topics

Opposition

Recent Stories

Belarusian Investigators Launch Procedural Actions ..

41 seconds ago

Russia Records 5,218 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hou ..

43 seconds ago

MWC fines six cattle pens

45 seconds ago

Thousands flee as Greece's main migrant camp gutte ..

47 seconds ago

Warden issues challan to Lahore CCPO for violating ..

21 minutes ago

Belarus Opposition Figure Latushko to Meet With Ge ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.