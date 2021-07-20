UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Opposition Leader Asks US For Targeted Sanctions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 09:30 PM

Belarus opposition leader asks US for targeted sanctions

The exiled leader of the Belarusian opposition said Tuesday that she asked US leaders for tighter sanctions on businesses, hoping to force them away from veteran strongman Alexander Lukashenko

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :The exiled leader of the Belarusian opposition said Tuesday that she asked US leaders for tighter sanctions on businesses, hoping to force them away from veteran strongman Alexander Lukashenko.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who says she easily won last year's election in which Lukashenko said he secured a sixth term, is on a visit to Washington as President Joe Biden's administration vows to step up pressure on the pro-Moscow Belarusian leader.

In a meeting Monday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Tikhanovskaya said she presented a list of companies on which she hopes the United States can impose further sanctions.

"We understand that only Belarusians themselves can bring the country to democratic changes but we hope for American active and non-symbolic participation," Tikhanovskaya told a roundtable of the State Department Correspondents' Association.

"President Biden says that the world is struggling between autocracy and democracy. So the frontline of this struggle is in Belarus at the moment. As a champion of democracy, the USA can help get things done," she said.

Tikhanovskaya said that she hoped for further sanctions against state-controlled companies in the areas of potash, oil, wood and steel.

Businesses will be forced to "understand that Lukashenko is over" and that "they have to choose to join a new, transparent country." She also called for an end to loopholes in EU sanctions that she said allowed existing contracts with international companies to go ahead.

"Most of the international enterprises are afraid of USA sanctions first of all and even the threat of new sanctions -- new European sanctions or USA sanctions -- can influence the behavior of Lukashenko," she said.

"He is becoming more cruel now and he is escalating violence but it only shows his weakness." Tikhanovskaya, previously a stay-at-home mother, ran in place of her husband who was detained before the election. She fled to Lithuania for safety as security forces crack down on protests.

"It's difficult to explain to people from democratic countries that I'm not leading an opposition movement, because we are the majority," she said.

"Even if Tikhanovskaya disappears one day for I don't know what reasons this uprising, this movement, we will continue."

Related Topics

Election USA World Washington Democracy Oil Visit Belarus United States Lithuania All From Opposition

Recent Stories

Coronavirus Delta Variant Now Represents 83% of 'S ..

2 minutes ago

Belarus Does Not Plan to Close Embassies in EU Cou ..

2 minutes ago

EU Warns Poland Over Potential Sanctions If Warsaw ..

2 minutes ago

Munir Akram conveys Eid greetings to UN community, ..

2 minutes ago

Another dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Tikhanovskaya Says She Hopes to Return to Belarus ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.