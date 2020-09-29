UrduPoint.com
Belarus Opposition Leader Says Will Address French Parliament

Tue 29th September 2020

Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya told AFP on Tuesday she will address France's parliament, following a meeting with President Emmanuel Macron during his visit to Lithuania

Vilnius (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya told AFP on Tuesday she will address France's parliament, following a meeting with President Emmanuel Macron during his visit to Lithuania.

"We have received an invitation to speak before the French parliament and we have accepted it," she said in Vilnius, where she fled to after a disputed election in Belarus last month.

