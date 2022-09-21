Belarus Opposition Leader Tikhanovskaya Arrives at UN to Attend General Assembly

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has arrived at the United Nations headquarters in New York where the General Assembly meeting is taking place, according to a Sputnik correspondent on the scene.

Tikhanovskaya walked into the headquarters building after 6:00 p.m. local time, accompanied by several people, the correspondent said on Tuesday.

A United Nations source told Sputnik last week that Tikhanovskaya and some of her staff may join one of the delegations of the European countries scheduled to participate in the UN General Assembly high level week.

The leader of Estonia is scheduled to speak during the General Assembly meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

The source also said it was not yet clear whether Tikhanovskaya will have access to the UN General Assembly hall during the general debate or whether her presence will be limited to meetings on the sidelines of the General Assembly meetings.

Tikhanovskya's presence could constitute a breach of United Nations practices and would politicize the entire event, the source also said.

The source added if the information is confirmed, it would raise concerns about the Belarusian opposition being financed by the West and used as leverage to undermine the situation in the country.