Belarus Opposition Leader Tikhanovskaya May Join European Delegation At UNGA - Source

September 17, 2022

Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and some of her staff may join one of the delegations of the European countries that will participate in the UN General Assembly high level week in New York, a United Nations source told Sputnik

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2022) Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and some of her staff may join one of the delegations of the European countries that will participate in the UN General Assembly high level week in New York, a United Nations source told Sputnik.

"The assumption is that Tikhanovskaya and her staff may join Poland or one of three Baltic states - Lithuania, Latvia or Estonia. Both of their relations with Belarus are actively bad," the source said.

It is not yet clear whether Tikhanovskaya will have access to the UN General Assembly Hall during the general debate, or whether her presence will be limited to meetings on the sidelines of the General Assembly meetings.

However, Tikhanovskya's presence could constitute a breach of United Nations practices and would politicize the entire event, the source said.

The source did not exclude that if the information is confirmed, it would raise concerns about the Belarusian opposition being financed by the West and used as leverage to undermine the situation in the country.

The UN General Assembly kicked off its 77 session on Tuesday. The main event - the general debate - during which world leader gather to discuss world issues will start on September 20.

