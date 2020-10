Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya is on Russia's wanted list on a criminal charge, the Russian interior ministry said Wednesday

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya is on Russia's wanted list on a criminal charge, the Russian interior ministry said Wednesday.

The 38-year-old, who took refuge in EU member Lithuania following her claim to have beaten long-running leader Alexander Lukashenko in August elections, is "wanted on a criminal charge," the interior ministry said in response to earlier media reports.