Belarus Opposition Leader Tikhanovskaya Says EU Should Not Appoint Ambassadors to Minsk

(@FahadShabbir)

Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said on Thursday that EU countries should appoint chargés d'affaires rather than ambassadors to Belarus and thus downgrade the level of diplomatic relations with Minsk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said on Thursday that EU countries should appoint chargés d'affaires rather than ambassadors to Belarus and thus downgrade the level of diplomatic relations with Minsk.

"I think it is not right time to send ambassadors to Minsk. Do not present credentials. It is enough to send a charge d'affaires," Tikhanovskaya said answering questions from members of the European Parliament in Brussels, adding that EU diplomats should intensify contacts with the Belarusian opposition instead.

Earlier in the week, Tikhanovskaya opened her office in Brussels to have a permanent representation of the Belarusian opposition to the main EU bodies.

Tikhanovskaya was a candidate for the Belarusian presidency in the August 2020 election.

Incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko secured his sixth term in office then, but ever since, the opposition has refused to recognize the results, claiming that Tikhanovskaya was the real winner. The dispute resulted in mass protests across the country, which quieted by February 2021.

Minsk has opened criminal cases against several opposition leaders and others on charges linked to anti-government rallies. Tikhanovskaya was included in the list of people involved in terrorist activities. She fled to Lithuania. Minsk is seeking her extradition, but Vilnius has refused it. Tikhanovskaya runs an office in Lithuania and has initiated the creation of the opposition's Coordination Council of Belarus.