Belarus Opposition Leader Tikhanovskaya To Deliver Address Soon - Lithuanian Minister

Wed 12th August 2020

Belarus Opposition Leader Tikhanovskaya to Deliver Address Soon - Lithuanian Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius said on Wednesday he had spoken to Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, currently exiled in Lithuania, who is soon expected to deliver a statement.

"Spoke to Svetlana #Tikhanovskaya. She is in good spirits. She will speak up in the near future," Linkevicius said on Twitter.

Tikhanovskaya left Belarus for Lithuania on Tuesday. Sputnik has learned from her envoy Olga Kovalkova that the politician was forced to flee by the Belarusian authorities after she challenged the outcome of the Sunday presidential election.

According to official data of Belarus' electoral authorities, the country's incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won over 80 percent of the vote, while Tikhanovskaya won less than 10 percent. The opposition leader has refused to recognize the results and claimed that the true outcome was exactly the opposite, with her winning up to 80 percent of the vote.

