Belarus Opposition Leader Tikhanovskaya To Meet With EU Foreign Ministers On Monday

Mon 21st September 2020 | 10:10 AM

Belarus Opposition Leader Tikhanovskaya to Meet With EU Foreign Ministers on Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya is expected to address the meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday in Brussels.

During the meeting, the EU foreign ministers will discuss the issue of personalized sanctions against Belarusian officials.

Tikhanovskaya's participation was confirmed by her spokeswoman, Anna Krasulina.

Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz said, commenting on the opposition leader's participation in the meeting in Brussels, that it would amount to interference in Belarus' internal affairs.

