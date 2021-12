Belarus opposition leader Tikhanovsky sentenced to 18 years: state media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :A court in Belarus on Tuesday sentenced opposition leader Sergei Tikhanovsky to 18 years in prison after he galvanised an unprecedented protest movement against strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko last year, state media said.

A high-profile co-defendant in the case, veteran politician Mikola Statkevich, was sentenced to 14 years in prison, Belarus's state newspaper Sovetskaya Belarus reported from the southeastern city of Gomel.