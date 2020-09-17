Belarus opposition leader to meet EU ministers Monday

EU foreign ministers and the bloc's diplomatic chief will meet Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in Brussels on Monday, a spokesman said, before they gather to discuss sanctions against Minsk

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :EU foreign ministers and the bloc's diplomatic chief will meet Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in Brussels on Monday, a spokesman said, before they gather to discuss sanctions against Minsk.

Tikhanovskaya has claimed victory in an August 9 election against President Alexander Lukashenko, but she has been sheltering in Lithuania after fleeing as huge protests erupted against the veteran strongman.

The EU, which has said it does not recognise the official results which gave Lukashenko victory, is preparing sanctions against those it blames for rigging the election and for violence in a regime crackdown on protesters.

"High Representative-Vice President Josep Borrell will be hosting an informal meeting with Ms Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and foreign ministers of the EU member states on Monday morning in Brussels," Borrell's spokesman Peter Stano told AFP on Thursday.