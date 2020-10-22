UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Opposition Leader Vows To Stand Firm After Rights Award

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 09:07 PM

Belarus opposition leader vows to stand firm after rights award

Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Thursday vowed to stand firm in her bid to oust President Alexander Lukashenko, her fight buoyed by her movement being awarded a top human rights prize

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Thursday vowed to stand firm in her bid to oust President Alexander Lukashenko, her fight buoyed by her movement being awarded a top human rights prize.

"I think the will of the Belarussian people can't be changed. And even if we don't succeed or if we're not getting the effect we're waiting for, people will be looking for another kind of struggle, another kind of protest.

"But we will not stop," Tikhanovskaya told AFP in an interview.

"I know a lot of people are afraid to lose their jobs. A lot of people are not ready," she conceded.

"But we hope that the Belarusian people will talk with one voice this weekend and after this." Tikhanovskaya was speaking on a visit to Copenhagen from exile in Lithuania when she learned the European Parliament had bestowed the Sakharov Prize for human rights on her movement.

"This is not my personal award, it is an award for the Belarusian people," Tikhanovskaya told a news conference, adding she was "really glad" to hear of the international recognition.

The opposition has given Lukashenko, who held off Tikhanovskaya's challenge to win a contested August election, until Sunday to resign or face a general strike and mass demonstrations.

In her AFP interview Tikhanovskaya insisted the opposition are open to a dialogue.

"From the beginning I've always said that we are open to dialogue with any country and it's important for us to have dialogue with Russia, we were always clear about this position," she said.

Related Topics

Election Protest Russia Parliament Visit Lithuania August Sunday From Top Jobs Opposition

Recent Stories

Putin Says Russia Managed to Balance Needs of Soci ..

51 seconds ago

Suri asks SSGC GM to resolve gas issues in Balochi ..

53 seconds ago

France extends Covid curfew to cover 46 million pe ..

55 seconds ago

Putin Slams Western Sanctions Imposed on Countries ..

4 minutes ago

Stoltenberg Says Package of Political, Military Me ..

4 minutes ago

Human rights violations in IIOJK condemned

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.