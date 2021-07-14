Belarus' Opposition Movement Leader Reports Search of Minsk Office

The leader of the Belarusian opposition For Freedom movement, Yury Hubarevich, announced Wednesday that the office of his organization in Minsk had been searched by law enforcement officers

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) The leader of the Belarusian opposition For Freedom movement, Yury Hubarevich, announced Wednesday that the office of his organization in Minsk had been searched by law enforcement officers.

"Good news is that the Investigative Committee has recognized the For Freedom movement as a human rights organization. Bad one is that it is conducting a search of our office on Kulman [street]," Hubarevich wrote on Facebook.

Hours before, the Belarusian human rights center Viasna which has no official registration in Belarus said that law enforcement officers searched homes of some of its members on Wednesday. Viasna added that it could not reach out to its chief, Ales Bialiatski.

In early July, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that sleeper terrorist cells have been found countrywide, which are reportedly linked to Germany, the US, Poland, Lithuania, and Ukraine. According to Lukashenko, the cells seek a coup. Afterward, the State Security Committee of Belarus said that searches conducted all over the country were linked to a large-scale operation to root out these cells.

At a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, Lukasheko said that Belarus is scrutinizing the activities of NGOs operating in the country as well as Western-funded media. He accused them of "imposing not "democracy, but terror."