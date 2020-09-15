Belarus Opposition Not Planning to Be Friends With EU Against Russia or Vice Versa- Figure

The Belarusian opposition is not planning to be friends with the European Union against Russia or vice versa, however, the opposition needs to see Russia's public assessment of the events in Belarus in terms of violations of law by the authorities in Minsk, Pavel Latushko, a member of the opposition's Coordination Council, said on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) The Belarusian opposition is not planning to be friends with the European Union against Russia or vice versa, however, the opposition needs to see Russia's public assessment of the events in Belarus in terms of violations of law by the authorities in Minsk, Pavel Latushko, a member of the opposition's Coordination Council, said on Tuesday.

"I would like to emphasize once again that we are not going to be friends with the EU against Russia, and we do not want to be friends with Russia against the EU," Latushko told reporters.

The politician noted that Russia's public assessment of "acts of violence and gross violation of the current legislation" of Belarus is very important for the opposition. According to Latushko, if the Russian authorities decide to do this, it will be "a very important signal for the Belarusian society, which has a great potential of trust in the Russian political establishment."

The Belarusian opposition initiated mass nationwide protests after the presidential election on August 9 saw incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term.

While according to the electoral authorities he collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition has insisted that then-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya won the election.

Police cracked down on protesters during the first several days of the unrest, but have since halted the excessive use of force. More than 6,700 people were detained during the initial phase of the protest. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people died and several hundred others sustained injuries during that period, including more than 130 security officers.

The Coordination Council was established on August 14 to carry out a peaceful transition of power. The Belarusian authorities convinced that the council pursues an unconstitutional grab of power and threatens national security, launched the persecution of the Coordination Council board of chairmen. So far all but one member were either arrested or has fled Belarus.