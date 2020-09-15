UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Opposition Not Planning To Be Friends With EU Against Russia Or Vice Versa- Figure

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 10:00 PM

Belarus Opposition Not Planning to Be Friends With EU Against Russia or Vice Versa- Figure

The Belarusian opposition is not planning to be friends with the European Union against Russia or vice versa, however, the opposition needs to see Russia's public assessment of the events in Belarus in terms of violations of law by the authorities in Minsk, Pavel Latushko, a member of the opposition's Coordination Council, said on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) The Belarusian opposition is not planning to be friends with the European Union against Russia or vice versa, however, the opposition needs to see Russia's public assessment of the events in Belarus in terms of violations of law by the authorities in Minsk, Pavel Latushko, a member of the opposition's Coordination Council, said on Tuesday.

"I would like to emphasize once again that we are not going to be friends with the EU against Russia, and we do not want to be friends with Russia against the EU," Latushko told reporters.

The politician noted that Russia's public assessment of "acts of violence and gross violation of the current legislation" of Belarus is very important for the opposition. According to Latushko, if the Russian authorities decide to do this, it will be "a very important signal for the Belarusian society, which has a great potential of trust in the Russian political establishment."

The Belarusian opposition initiated mass nationwide protests after the presidential election on August 9 saw incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term.

While according to the electoral authorities he collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition has insisted that then-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya won the election.

Police cracked down on protesters during the first several days of the unrest, but have since halted the excessive use of force. More than 6,700 people were detained during the initial phase of the protest. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people died and several hundred others sustained injuries during that period, including more than 130 security officers.

The Coordination Council was established on August 14 to carry out a peaceful transition of power. The Belarusian authorities convinced that the council pursues an unconstitutional grab of power and threatens national security, launched the persecution of the Coordination Council board of chairmen. So far all but one member were either arrested or has fled Belarus.

Related Topics

Election Protest Interior Ministry Russia Vote European Union Died Minsk Belarus August All Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE Minister of Economy highlights economic and in ..

31 minutes ago

Future readiness key to Dubai’s leadership in at ..

31 minutes ago

Morikawa hungry for more majors at US Open

46 seconds ago

Denmark introduces new restrictions as virus cases ..

48 seconds ago

US COVID-19 Response Pummels America's Image in 13 ..

51 seconds ago

Woakes says England players may face pay cuts as c ..

53 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.