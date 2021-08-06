UrduPoint.com

Belarus Opposition Party Leader Jailed For 3 Months For Breaking Gag Order - Rights Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 05:19 PM

Belarus Opposition Party Leader Jailed for 3 Months for Breaking Gag Order - Rights Center

Belarus' opposition United Civil Party (UCP) Nikolai Kozlov was sentenced to three-month imprisonment for divulging case files of a criminal case, the unregistered Viasna human rights center said on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Belarus' opposition United Civil Party (UCP) Nikolai Kozlov was sentenced to three-month imprisonment for divulging case files of a criminal case, the unregistered Viasna human rights center said on Friday.

The closed-door hearings took part on August 6 in Minsk.

"The UCP leader Nikolai Kozlov was given a three-month sentence for the divulgence of the investigation data," Viasna wrote on its Telegram-channel.

Kozlov was charged with the divulgence of the files of the criminal case against the Coordination Council for the Transfer of Power, the unofficial opposition cabinet. The Viasna center said Kozlov got the maximum punishment for this crime, and no more details are known yet as it was a closed trial.

Previously the politician was reported to have refused signing a recognizance on the data disclosure concerning the Coordination Council probe, and had several subsequent administrative cases against him in this regard.

Mass protests gripped Belarus in August, 2020, when incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko was reelected for the sixth term. The Belarus' opposition and some Western countries refuse to recognize the results, saying Lukashenko's main rival, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, has really won the election. Tikhanovskaya left home country for Lithuania, and has been included in the list of potential terrorists in Belarus.

Related Topics

Election Minsk Belarus Lithuania August Criminals 2020 Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

European Center for Disease Prevention and Control ..

European Center for Disease Prevention and Control updates COVID-19 green list

41 minutes ago
 Consultative Meeting of the Heads of States of Cen ..

Consultative Meeting of the Heads of States of Central Asia was held in Turkmeni ..

1 hour ago
 49,079 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

49,079 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 PTA Receives over Rs 70 Billion against License Re ..

PTA Receives over Rs 70 Billion against License Renewal Fee

1 hour ago
 Five dead, 993 injured in 941 accidents in Punja ..

Five dead, 993 injured in 941 accidents in Punjab

1 hour ago
 Tokyo stocks close slightly higher with investors ..

Tokyo stocks close slightly higher with investors awaiting U.S. job data

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.