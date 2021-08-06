Belarus Opposition Party Leader Jailed for 3 Months for Breaking Gag Order - Rights Center

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Belarus' opposition United Civil Party (UCP) Nikolai Kozlov was sentenced to three-month imprisonment for divulging case files of a criminal case, the unregistered Viasna human rights center said on Friday.

The closed-door hearings took part on August 6 in Minsk.

"The UCP leader Nikolai Kozlov was given a three-month sentence for the divulgence of the investigation data," Viasna wrote on its Telegram-channel.

Kozlov was charged with the divulgence of the files of the criminal case against the Coordination Council for the Transfer of Power, the unofficial opposition cabinet. The Viasna center said Kozlov got the maximum punishment for this crime, and no more details are known yet as it was a closed trial.

Previously the politician was reported to have refused signing a recognizance on the data disclosure concerning the Coordination Council probe, and had several subsequent administrative cases against him in this regard.

Mass protests gripped Belarus in August, 2020, when incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko was reelected for the sixth term. The Belarus' opposition and some Western countries refuse to recognize the results, saying Lukashenko's main rival, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, has really won the election. Tikhanovskaya left home country for Lithuania, and has been included in the list of potential terrorists in Belarus.