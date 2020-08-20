UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Opposition Politician Tsepkalo, Polish Foreign Minister Discuss Warsaw's Aid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 12:50 PM

Belarus Opposition Politician Tsepkalo, Polish Foreign Minister Discuss Warsaw's Aid

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Belarusian opposition politician and ex-contender for presidency Valery Tsepkalo said on Thursday he held a meeting with Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz to discuss the Warsaw-proposed assistance plan.

"My first day in Warsaw was quite busy. I paid a visit to the Polish Foreign Ministry.

The head of the Polish diplomacy, Jacek Czaputowicz, noted that the views of the Belarusian capital and many other cities, where thousands of people protest against the falsified results of the election, prove that our people is full of determination to seek peaceful changes," Tsepkalo wrote on Telegram.

The politician expressed his gratitude to Poland for "support to the Belarusian civic society."

"Apart from the already existing support, new frameworks of assistance will be outlined in the Belarus Solidarity Plan, which [Polish] Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has recently announced," Tsepkao added.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Protest Visit Warsaw Belarus Poland From Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE expresses deep concern over security condition ..

1 hour ago

Samsung Electronics appoints United Mobile as a ne ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on &# ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Arab, Islamic leaders on ..

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 20 August 2020

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.