MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Belarusian opposition politician and ex-contender for presidency Valery Tsepkalo said on Thursday he held a meeting with Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz to discuss the Warsaw-proposed assistance plan.

"My first day in Warsaw was quite busy. I paid a visit to the Polish Foreign Ministry.

The head of the Polish diplomacy, Jacek Czaputowicz, noted that the views of the Belarusian capital and many other cities, where thousands of people protest against the falsified results of the election, prove that our people is full of determination to seek peaceful changes," Tsepkalo wrote on Telegram.

The politician expressed his gratitude to Poland for "support to the Belarusian civic society."

"Apart from the already existing support, new frameworks of assistance will be outlined in the Belarus Solidarity Plan, which [Polish] Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has recently announced," Tsepkao added.