Belarus' Opposition Politicians Kravtsov, Rodnenkov Detained in Ukraine - Border Committee

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Ivan Kravtsov and Anton Rodnenkov, members of the Belarusian opposition coordination council, were detained on Tuesday on the Ukrainian territory, the Belarusian State Border Committee's spokesman, Anton Bychkovsky, told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the Border Committee said that Kravtsov and Rodnenkov arrived into Ukraine, while Maria Kolesnikova, a member of the council presidium, was detained during the attempt to cross the border.

"According to the information that we have, Rodnenkov and Kravtsov were detained on the Ukrainian territory as part of our cooperation with the neighboring country," Bychkovsky said.