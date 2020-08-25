(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Belarus' opposition is ready to appoint negotiators for talks with the government and is open to accepting international mediation, former Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said on Tuesday.

"I declare our readiness for negotiations with the authorities. We are ready to nominate the negotiators. We are willing to consider the mediation of international organizations to facilitate the dialogue," Tikhanovskaya said in an address to the European Parliament.