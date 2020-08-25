UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus' Opposition Ready To Negotiate With Gov't, Accept Int'l Mediation - Tikhanovskaya

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 03:57 PM

Belarus' Opposition Ready to Negotiate With Gov't, Accept Int'l Mediation - Tikhanovskaya

Belarus' opposition is ready to appoint negotiators for talks with the government and is open to accepting international mediation, former Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Belarus' opposition is ready to appoint negotiators for talks with the government and is open to accepting international mediation, former Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said on Tuesday.

"I declare our readiness for negotiations with the authorities. We are ready to nominate the negotiators. We are willing to consider the mediation of international organizations to facilitate the dialogue," Tikhanovskaya said in an address to the European Parliament.

Related Topics

Parliament Belarus Government Opposition

Recent Stories

OPPO launches captivating cinematography starring ..

35 minutes ago

Turkish police arrests Daesh/ISIS suspects in Ista ..

2 minutes ago

Routes of mourning processions cleared of lose wir ..

2 minutes ago

Iran hails 'constructive' talks with visiting IAEA ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey neutralized terrorists in country's east

2 minutes ago

Opposition leader says 'peaceful revolution' under ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.