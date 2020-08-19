MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Belarusian law enforcement authorities have released Oleg Moiseenko, a member of ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya's campaign, who was detained on the eve of the election, the opposition said on Wednesday.

"Late last night, Oleg Moiseenko was released ... He was detained on August 8," the opposition said.

Mass protests broke out in Belarus after the August 9 election, in which incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won his sixth term with 80.1 percent of the vote. The opposition challenged the outcome, claiming that key opposition contender, Tikhanovskaya, is the true victor.

In the first days of the rallies, security forces used tear gas, water cannons, stun grenades and rubber bullets against protesters, but the heavy use of force has since stopped.

According to official data, more than 6,700 people were detained in the early days of the unrest. Many of them have since been released. Hundreds of others, including more than 120 law enforcement officers, were injured, and two protesters died.