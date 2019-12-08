UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Opposition Submits Resolution Against Integration With Russia To Embassy In Minsk

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 07:40 PM

Belarus Opposition Submits Resolution Against Integration With Russia to Embassy in Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2019) Belorussian opposition on Sunday held a short unauthorized demonstration near the Russian embassy in Minsk and handed over a resolution against further integration of Belarus and Russia to the diplomatic mission, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

The police cordoned off the building of the Russian embassy. The protesters did not try to break through. The participants with historical white-red-white flags, which is a symbol of the Belarusian National Republic, in hands were voicing slogans such as "Long Live Belarus," and "Independence."

One of the event's organizers, co-leader of the Belorussian Christian Democracy party Paval Sieviaryniec, handed over the resolution of the rally to the Russian embassy via a police officer. According to organizers of the protest, the document categorically rejects the idea of deepening integration of Belarus and Russia as well as those integration agreements that could be signed by the leadership of the two countries in the future. The resolution also calls on the international community to recognize such agreements as illegitimate.

On December 8, Moscow and Minsk celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Treaty on the Creation of a Union State of Russia and Belarus. Belorussian President Alexander Lukashenko offered to adopt plans for a stronger integration. At the same time, he stressed that he would not sign anything unless several key issues, such as economic ones, were not resolved, including the issue of energy supplies and lifting trade barriers.

On Thursday, during his address to the country's parliament, Lukashenko slammed the opposition's claims that the authorities give up on Belarus' independence by agreeing to further integrate with Russia. The president stressed that Minsk and Moscow were not discussing establishment of a unified parliament, or any similar political issues.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Lukashenko held a meeting on Saturday. According to Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin, the two leaders narrowed some differences over the integration between the two states.

Related Topics

Resolution Protest Police Moscow Russia Parliament Democracy Minsk Vladimir Putin Same Independence Belarus Turkish Lira December Sunday Christian Event From Opposition

Recent Stories

RTA signs MoU to develop ‘Digital Plates’

16 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber introduces latest version of Incot ..

31 minutes ago

Khalifa University and partners to host new Joint ..

31 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves national initiative to streng ..

46 minutes ago

UAE participates in G20 Finance Ministers meeting

2 hours ago

UAE delegation participates in COP25 on Climate Ch ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.