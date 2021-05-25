UrduPoint.com
Belarus Opposition Urges US, G7 To Up Pressure On Regime

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 01:18 PM

Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Tuesday called on Washington and the G7 to ramp up pressure on Belarus's government after the diversion of a Ryanair flight and arrest of a dissident on board

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Tuesday called on Washington and the G7 to ramp up pressure on Belarus's government after the diversion of a Ryanair flight and arrest of a dissident on board.

In a call with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Tikhanovskaya "called on the United States to isolate the regime and pressure it through sanctions," she said on Twitter, also asking for the opposition be invited to next month's G7 summit in Britain's Carbis Bay.

