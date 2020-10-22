Belarus opposition wins EU parliament rights award

The European Parliament on Thursday awarded the Sakharov Prize for human rights to the movement opposing President Alexander Lukashenko in Belarus, led by the exiled Svetlana Tikhanovskaya

"It is an honour to announce that the women and men of the democratic opposition in Belarus are the 2020 Sakharov Prize laureates," tweeted European Parliament President David Sassoli.

"They have on their side something that brute force can never defeat: the truth. Do not give up on your fight. We are by your side."