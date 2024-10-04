Open Menu

Belarus Orders Jail Terms Against 12 For Sabotaging Russian Plane

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2024 | 10:59 PM

Belarus orders jail terms against 12 for sabotaging Russian plane

Belarus on Friday sentenced 12 people to prison terms ranging from two to 25 years on terrorism charges over the 2023 sabotage of a Russian military plane that was claimed by pro-Ukraine activists

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Belarus on Friday sentenced 12 people to prison terms ranging from two to 25 years on terrorism charges over the 2023 sabotage of a Russian military plane that was claimed by pro-Ukraine activists.

In February 2023, a group of opponents of President Alexander Lukashenko's regime said they had destroyed a Russian army spy plane at a base outside Minsk.

Russia did not comment on the operation and Minsk initially denied it, but later called it an act of terrorism and blamed Ukrainian security services.

"The Minsk City Court sentenced 12 people accused of involvement in the 'terrorist attack' at Machulishchy (air base) to terms from two years and three months to 25 years in prison," Belarus prosecutors said.

Only five of the group -- Denis Sokolov, Evgeny Tochitsky, Maksim Lopatin, Sergei Loparev and Oleg Sychev -- are in Belarus.

The alleged mastermind of the sabotage, Nikolay Shvets, who was sentenced to 25 years in prison, was part of a rare prisoner exchange with Ukraine this summer, which included some people who were not prisoners of war.

Three others sentenced -- Alexander Azarov, Vitaly Yakutika and Mikhail Demin -- are also not in Belarus.

The defendants faced a range of charges including terrorism, deliberate disabling of an aircraft and treason.

Belarus has seen a wave of sabotage acts -- especially on its railways -- since Lukashenko allowed Moscow to use Belarusian territory to launch its Ukraine offensive in 2022.

The 2023 attack occurred at the Machulishchy airfield outside Minsk, with the partisans saying they had blown up a Russian Beriev A-50 airborne early warning and control aircraft.

Lukashenko said several people had been arrested in March 2023.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Army Prisoner Exchange Ukraine Moscow Russia Minsk Belarus February March From Court

Recent Stories

Huthi media says US-UK strikes hit 4 Yemen governo ..

Huthi media says US-UK strikes hit 4 Yemen governorates

2 minutes ago
 Three Lebanese hospitals suspend services amid Isr ..

Three Lebanese hospitals suspend services amid Israeli bombing

2 minutes ago
 World Teachers Day 2024 on Saturday

World Teachers Day 2024 on Saturday

6 minutes ago
 PM reaffirms commitment to create high performing ..

PM reaffirms commitment to create high performing educational system in Pakistan

15 seconds ago
 Haiti reeling after 70 killed in gang attack

Haiti reeling after 70 killed in gang attack

16 seconds ago
 UN 'horrified' as at least 70 killed in Haiti gang ..

UN 'horrified' as at least 70 killed in Haiti gang attack

18 seconds ago
CDNS attains Rs 205 billion mark in annual savings ..

CDNS attains Rs 205 billion mark in annual savings target

20 seconds ago
 DC visits BHU Kali Matti to inspect facilities

DC visits BHU Kali Matti to inspect facilities

22 seconds ago
 ADC chairs meeting regarding rising prices of bric ..

ADC chairs meeting regarding rising prices of bricks

52 seconds ago
 AJK government plans to unveil tourism promotion p ..

AJK government plans to unveil tourism promotion policy soon

54 seconds ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews ongoing campaign agai ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews ongoing campaign against illegal profiteering

55 seconds ago
 Ahsan Iqbal, Chinese Ambassador discuss strategic ..

Ahsan Iqbal, Chinese Ambassador discuss strategic initiatives

57 seconds ago

More Stories From World