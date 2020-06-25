Belarus, OSCE Discuss Setting Up Monitoring Mission for Upcoming Presidential Election

(@FahadShabbir)

Belarusian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Kravchenko on Wednesday discussed organization of an OSCE monitoring mission at the country's presidential election in a phone conversation with Ingibjorg Solrun Gisladottir, director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Belarusian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Kravchenko on Wednesday discussed organization of an OSCE monitoring mission at the country's presidential election in a phone conversation with Ingibjorg Solrun Gisladottir, director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said.

"The parties discussed the issues related to setting up international monitoring of the ongoing presidential campaign in Belarus via ODIHR," the ministry said in a statement.

The presidential election in Belarus is scheduled for August 9. Currently, candidates are collecting signatures for registration, which will take place from July 5-14. According to the central election committee, international monitors will be invited after all candidates have been registered.