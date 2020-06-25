UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus, OSCE Discuss Setting Up Monitoring Mission For Upcoming Presidential Election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 12:58 AM

Belarus, OSCE Discuss Setting Up Monitoring Mission for Upcoming Presidential Election

Belarusian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Kravchenko on Wednesday discussed organization of an OSCE monitoring mission at the country's presidential election in a phone conversation with Ingibjorg Solrun Gisladottir, director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Belarusian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Kravchenko on Wednesday discussed organization of an OSCE monitoring mission at the country's presidential election in a phone conversation with Ingibjorg Solrun Gisladottir, director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said.

"The parties discussed the issues related to setting up international monitoring of the ongoing presidential campaign in Belarus via ODIHR," the ministry said in a statement.

The presidential election in Belarus is scheduled for August 9. Currently, candidates are collecting signatures for registration, which will take place from July 5-14. According to the central election committee, international monitors will be invited after all candidates have been registered.

Related Topics

Election Belarus July August All From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures ..

1 minute ago

Dubai leads global FDI destinations in readiness a ..

46 minutes ago

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, urges people to co ..

2 hours ago

ADNEC field hospital now free of COVID-19 patients

3 hours ago

AMF releases general guidelines for central banks ..

4 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Mohammed Bin Rashid Uni ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.