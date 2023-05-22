Belarus Overhauls Military Training, Arms Procurement - Aide

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) The Belarusian Defense Ministry has overhauled military training as well as weapon procurement and re-equipment programs, Leonid Kasinsky, the aide to the Belarusian defense chief, said Sunday.

"We have drastically revised combat training programs and made conclusions regarding the procurement, modernization and re-equipment of the armed forces with advanced weapons and hardware," he told the ONT public broadcaster.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in March that Russia would place tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus without handing over nuclear controls to Minsk.

Kasinsky told the broadcaster that the Belarusian air forces had been re-equiped to carry nuclear-capable missiles, while personnel had completed training in operating Russia's S-400 surface-to-air missile systems and Iskander short-range ballistic missile systems.