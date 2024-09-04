Belarus Pardons 30 Convicted Of Anti-govt Protests
Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2024 | 03:20 PM
Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has pardoned 30 people convicted for anti-government protests, his office said Wednesday, four years after mass demonstrations gripped the Russian-allied country.
Minsk carried out a massive crackdown on dissent after suppressing 2020 protests against Lukashenko, jailing hundreds of people and spurring a new wave of emigration.
"Among the pardoned are seven women and 23 men. Most are parents of underage (children) and small children," Lukashenko's office said in a statement, calling the move a "humane gesture".
It did not give details on who the people were.
There are 1,371 political prisoners in Belarus, according to rights group Viasna.
Thousands of others have left the country.
Last week Belarus's exiled opposition said that protest leader Maria Kolesnikova was being subjected to a "slow murder" in the prison where she is being held in eastern Belarus, saying she is kept in constant isolation.
Protests erupted in Belarus in 2020 in the run-up to and in the wake of a contested election that saw Lukashenko claim a landslide victory. The opposition decried the result as fraudulent.
Repressive for years, Minsk doubled down after the protests and became even more isolated after 2022, when it allowed Russia to use its territory to invade Ukraine.
The pardoning on Wednesday came after Lukashenko -- in power since 1994 -- pardoned five political prisoners in July.
Recent Stories
KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants issued in weapons, liquor case
Hania Aamir receives interview request from prominent Indian journalist
Easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s First ‘Dragon Master’Award; ..
IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed
Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Awwal moon
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024
Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Nor ..
Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices
SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..
Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations
Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series
More Stories From World
-
Zheng blames sleepless night for Open exit, eyes China 'prime time'10 minutes ago
-
Xi hosts two dozen African leaders at China's biggest summit in years20 minutes ago
-
Alfred v Richardson, Tebogo and Duplantis: Zurich Diamond League stand-outs20 minutes ago
-
Coal generates less than 50% of Australian electricity for first time20 minutes ago
-
Endo tells Japan to use Asian Cup flop to fire them to 202620 minutes ago
-
Oil prices, stocks slump on growth worries30 minutes ago
-
Tiafoe, Fritz and Navarro boost home hopes of US Open title sweep50 minutes ago
-
Russian strike on Ukraine's historic Lviv kills seven50 minutes ago
-
King Abdulaziz Royal reserve bans hunting2 hours ago
-
US stands 'shoulder to shoulder' with Pakistan in combating terrorism: State Dept.2 hours ago
-
Paralympics: Visually-impaired Iranian runner wins silver in 400m T122 hours ago
-
Roberto Piazza becomes head coach of Iran Nat’l Volleyball team2 hours ago